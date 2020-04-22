Spain cuts e-book VAT rate to 4%
- Apr 22, 2020 | Richard Asquith
22 April - confirmed implementation date of 23 April 2020.
13 May 2019 - Spain has proposed cutting its VAT rate on digital publications from 21% to 4%. This covers income from: e-books; and online journals or newspapers.
The harmonisation of the electronic publications rate with the super reduced rate for printed books follows EU agreement on changing the EU VAT Directive last year. Since then, almost ten EU states have implemented or announced rate cuts on digital publications.
The Spanish measure has been included in the country’s four year fiscal plan, and must be approved by parliament first.
