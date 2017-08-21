Spain cuts VAT on some supplies
- Aug 21, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The latest Spanish VAT law update has been ratified, and included reclassification of the following taxable supplies from the standard VAT rate of 21% to the reduced rate of 10%:
- Hotel mixed supplies, camping and spa services, restaurants and, in general, the provision of meals and beverages to be consumed immediately, even if they are made after the recipient’s order.
- Entrance to cultural buildings and events, including: libraries, archives, and documentation centers, museums, art galleries, theaters, circuses, bullfights, concerts, and to the other live cultural shows
- Eye glasses, supply of frames, graduated contact lenses and the products necessary for their use, care and maintenance.
