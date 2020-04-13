Spain ends annual European Sales Lists

Spain has withdrawn the possibility for annual European Sales Listings. These ESL are a pan-EU requirement to sales of goods or services on a cross-border basis with other EU businesses.

The Spanish ESL, modelo 349, is now scrapped; instead, businesses must complete more frequent modelo 340 ESL filings. The frequency should tie to the VAT return – monthly or quarterly – which in turn vary for small and large (turnover >€6 million per annum) taxpayers.