Spain extends SII e-reporting to Canary Islands Jan 2019

Spain is to extend its live Immediate Information Supply (SII) regime to the Canary Islands from 1 January 2019.

The Canary Islands is an autonomous community of Spain, and therefore not part of the Spanish or EU VAT regimes. It has its own VAT system, Impuesto General Indirecto Canario, which largely mirrors Spain’s version.

Real-time electronic VAT invoices reporting was introduced to Spain in July 2017. It requires large taxpayers (annual turnover above €6million per annum) to submit their sales invoices via an electronic reporting portal at the tax authorities within four days of their issuance.

The Canary Islands will now also adopt this system, obliging locally VAT registered business to maintain their VAT ledgers electronically, and submit issued invoices within four days.