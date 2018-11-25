Spain extends SII e-reporting to Canary Islands Jan 2019
- Nov 25, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Spain is to extend its live Immediate Information Supply (SII) regime to the Canary Islands from 1 January 2019.
The Canary Islands is an autonomous community of Spain, and
therefore not part of the Spanish or EU VAT regimes. It has its own VAT system, Impuesto General Indirecto Canario, which largely mirrors Spain’s version.
Real-time electronic VAT invoices reporting was introduced to Spain in July 2017. It requires large taxpayers (annual turnover above €6million per annum) to submit their sales invoices via an electronic reporting portal at the tax authorities within four days of their issuance.
The Canary Islands will now also adopt this system, obliging locally VAT registered business to maintain their VAT ledgers electronically, and submit issued invoices within four days.
Need a fiscal representative in Spain?
Non-EU businesses selling in Spain will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Spanish VAT compliance?
Researching Spanish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses