Spain SII (Immediate Information Supply) update

  • Mar 2, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Spanish regime for near-live reporting of invoices, SII (Immediate Information Supply), is to be modified from 1 July 2018.

The system was first introduced on 1 July 2017, requiring all large-sized (over €6million turnover per annum) VAT registered businesses to e-report invoices within 4 days of their issuance.

The changes include:

  • Provision for companies which has still not established their large-sized status with the tax authorities. This includes a unique stamp for their data to indicated reporting requirements are not yet established with the tax authorities
  • An additional code will be available to indicate invoices that exceed the threshold

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara