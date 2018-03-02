Spain SII (Immediate Information Supply) update
- Mar 2, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Spanish regime for near-live reporting of invoices, SII (Immediate Information Supply), is to be modified from 1 July 2018.
The system was first introduced on 1 July 2017, requiring all large-sized (over €6million turnover per annum) VAT registered businesses to e-report invoices within 4 days of their issuance.
The changes include:
- Provision for companies which has still not established their large-sized status with the tax authorities. This includes a unique stamp for their data to indicated reporting requirements are not yet established with the tax authorities
- An additional code will be available to indicate invoices that exceed the threshold
