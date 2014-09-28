Spain takes on VAT fraud

In a bid to combat rising fraud, Spain is to introduce a range of measures in 2015. These include:

The EU Rapid Response Mechanism is to be activated to introduce the reverse charge on the domestic supplies of phones, games, tablets and precious metals (including silver and platinum)

The penalties for non-disclosure of the use of reverse charge in the construction industry are to be increased

Increase resources are to be given over to import VAT audits

There will be more restrictions on the use of Spanish VAT deferment arrangements. Only goods specified within the VAT Law or EU VAT Directive will be exempted from the requirement to be stored in specified warehouses.