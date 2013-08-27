VATLive > Blog > VAT > Spain VAT compliance changes - Avalara

Spain VAT compliance changes

  • Aug 27, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The latest Spanish VAT Royal Decree will introduce a number of changes to the Spanish VAT compliance regime.

  • An improved Cash Accounting regime for VAT reporting
  • Withdrawal of the early reporting deadline for August VAT filings
  • Reverse charge reporting changes on real estate services
  • Changes to the annual Form 347 and 340 report
  • Extend application of the 4% VAT rate for disability cars
  • New e-reporting to the customs office for exemptions

