Spain VAT compliance changes
- Aug 27, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The latest Spanish VAT Royal Decree will introduce a number of changes to the Spanish VAT compliance regime.
- An improved Cash Accounting regime for VAT reporting
- Withdrawal of the early reporting deadline for August VAT filings
- Reverse charge reporting changes on real estate services
- Changes to the annual Form 347 and 340 report
- Extend application of the 4% VAT rate for disability cars
- New e-reporting to the customs office for exemptions
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara