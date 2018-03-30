Spanish SII update July 2018
Spain is planning modifications to its near live VAT transaction reporting regime, Immediate Supply of Information or SII.
Since 1 July 2017, SII reporting obliges qualifying businesses to summit relevant invoices within four days of issuance or receipt. It is only required from ‘large’ taxpayers (above €6m turnover per annum), entities in VAT groups and companies opted into the monthly refund regime. The data required includes:
- Sales invoices
- Purchase invoices
- Intra-community supplies
- Transactions for investment supplies
SII July 2018 changes
Minor XML file submission requirements are to change from 1 July 2018. These include:
- A new field flagging invoices above €100,000 is to be included
- An additional invoice code for import VAT deduction changes following a VAT audit
- A new field for invoices claiming more than one exemption classification
- A requirement for distance sellers to identify any sales where the customer has not been identified
- A requirement for tax payers who become liable to report under SII mid-year to supply all transactions from the earlier part of the year. This will be under a separate data field.
- A new field for simplified input VAT invoices with VAT to be deducted
