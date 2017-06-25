Spanish VAT changes
- Jun 25, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Several taxable services in Spain have been re-categorised from the standard 21% rate to the reduced 10% rate. These include:
- Live cultural events, including bullfights
- Live entertainment events
The changes are live with effect from today.
