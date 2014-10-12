Spanish VAT exemption and place of supply changes
- Oct 12, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The latest draft Spanish VAT rules changes have been published. These include:
- Changes to VAT refunds to customs agent on VAT imports
- VAT exemptions for services of certain political, religious, public or trade unions
- Changes to the place of supply rules for electronic services provided by non-EU digital providers as part of the EU VAT 2015 digital changes
- Further changes to help combat VAT fraud
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara