Sri Lanka raises VAT registration threshold
- Nov 3, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Sri Lanka is to increase its annual VAT registration threshold from Rs 12 million to Rs 24 million for most sectors. For the retail and wholesale markets, the rise will be from Rs 50 million to Rs 100 million.
There have also been changes to income and withholding taxes, plus the telecoms levy to help support a flat economy.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara