Sri Lanka 15% VAT May 2016
- Apr 14, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Sri Lanka has named 2 May as the latest date for a rise in its standard value added tax rate from 12% to 15%.
The rise was last scheduled for 1 April.
Part of the delay is due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on new $1.5 billion debt financing. The VAT rise is a crucial part of the efforts to close the country’s fiscal deficit.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara