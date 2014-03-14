St Lucia raises VAT rate on tourism
- Mar 14, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The VAT rate on tourism services and hotel accommodation in St Lucia is to rise on 1 April 2104 from 8% to 10%.
The new rates in the Value Added Tax Act will affect:
- Tour firms providing guides and food and drinks to tourists
- Hotel rooms and related services
The standard VAT rate in St Lucia is 15% since 2012, when it replaced a 40% consumption tax.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara