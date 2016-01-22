St Lucia raises VAT registration threshold
- Jan 22, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Saint Lucia has increased its Value Added Tax threshold from $180,000 to $140,000 from 12 January 2016.
The aim of the measure it to take many hundreds of small companies out of the VAT administrative burden net. The voluntary VAT registration option, which enables the recovery of any input VAT suffered, will remain in place.
Richard Asquith
