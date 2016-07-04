Sweden VAT threshold proposal
- Jul 4, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Sweden has proposed introducing a VAT registration threshold for resident companies from 2017.
Sweden currently does not have a VAT registration threshold – companies or individuals are liable to register for VAT upon providing any taxable supply. The government has now sent to the Parliament a proposal for a SEK 30,000 annual threshold from 1 January 2017.
