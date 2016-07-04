VATLive > Blog > European News > Sweden VAT threshold proposal - Avalara

Sweden VAT threshold proposal

  • Jul 4, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Sweden VAT threshold proposal

Sweden has proposed introducing a VAT registration threshold for resident companies from 2017.

Sweden currently does not have a VAT registration threshold – companies or individuals are liable to register for VAT upon providing any taxable supply. The government has now sent to the Parliament a proposal for a SEK 30,000 annual threshold from 1 January 2017.

Need help with your Swedish VAT compliance?



Researching Swedish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Sweden VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara