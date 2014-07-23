Swedish hospitality VAT rule changes

The Swedish tax office has issued a number of changes to the right to deduct hospitality VAT based on European Union rules. These include:

The upper limit of VAT deductions per corporate hospitality client has been raised from SEK 90 to SEK 300

For staff, the same caps have been raised from SEK 200 to SEK 300

Instead of the above, companies may still apply the old, pre-EU entry rule of SEK 180 per person.

In both cases, the right to deduct the VAT incurred depends on the expenditure also being deductible for corporate income tax.