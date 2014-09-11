Swedish opposition promises restaurant VAT back at 25%

In the upcoming Swedish election on Sunday, the opposition party has vowed to reintroduce a standard Swedish VAT rate of 25%.

Sweden cuts its restaurant VAT rate to 9% in 2011. This followed a similar cut to 9% on tourism VAT rate in Ireland.

Since then the government has claimed that the Swedish VAT cut had created 8,000 tourism jobs although mostly for immigrants.

The UK tourism sector has long claimed lower VAT rates in Ireland, German and other EU countries.