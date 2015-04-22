Swedish import VAT update

Since 1 January 2015, Sweden introduced a VAT deferment scheme for importers. Previously, importers were required to pay 25% Swedish VAT to clear the goods through customs.

From the start of this year, Swedish VAT registered businesses can instead defer the payment till their next VAT return. In the event that there are offsetting sales with output VAT, the input VAT payment may be avoided altogether.

The changes were introduced partially in reaction to similar, competing schemes import VAT deferment schemes. Historically, the Netherlands and Belgium had the best regimes. But countries like France and Spain have introduced cash flow advantageous schemes in the past 12 months.