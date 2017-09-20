VATLive > Blog > VAT > Swiss cuts VAT threshold for foreign businesses - Avalara

Swiss cuts VAT threshold for foreign businesses

  • Sep 20, 2017 | Richard Asquith
From 1 January 2018, Switzerland will change the way it calculates the VAT registration threshold for non-resident businesses.

Currently, foreign companies or individuals providing taxable supplies in Switzerland only have to VAT register if their Swiss sales exceed CHF100,000.  From 2018, this threshold will be based on total, global income of the business.

Mail-order companies delivering low-value VAT exempt parcels are excused from the new regime until 2019.

