VATLive > Blog > VAT > Swiss VAT drops to 7.7% 2018 - Avalara

Swiss VAT drops to 7.7% 2018

  • Sep 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Swiss VAT drops to 7.7% 2018

On 24 September 2017, the Swiss population rejected a proposal to raise VAT to 8.3% from the current 8%. This proposal was in support of a pension reform package, including more flexibility around the retirement age, with increased contributions from employers and employees.

As a result of this vote - 53% of voters rejected the proposal - a scheduled reduction of the 8% VAT rate to 7.7% will go ahead instead on 1 January 2018.  There will be no change to the reduced VAT rate of 2.5%. The special reduced VAT rate on hotels of 3.8% would fall to 3.7%.

Click for free Swiss VAT info

Need help with your Swiss VAT compliance?



Researching Swiss VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Switzerland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/switzerland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/switzerland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/switzerland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/switzerland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara