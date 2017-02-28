VATLive > Blog > European News > Swiss VAT rate cut 2018 - Avalara

Swiss VAT rate cut 2018

  • Feb 28, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The temporary 8% Swiss VAT rate may be returned to the pre-2011 rate of 7.7%.

The current, higher rate was voted on in a public referendum to fund certain public expenditure on the railway network.  But this rise is due to expire at the end of 2017.  The Swiss Parliament will consider a further extension over the next few days.

The current reduced VAT rates would also drop from 3.8% to 3.7%.  There would be no change to the super reduced rate of 2.5%.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara