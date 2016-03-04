Swiss VAT threshold changes
- Mar 4, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The second house of the Swiss parliament, the Ständerat, ratified a bill modifying a number of VAT rules. The changes include
- Removal of the low value package VAT and customs relief threshold. This is currently CHF 65 for most goods
- Introducing the CHF 100,000 VAT registration threshold to foreign service providers
The bill now passes to the primary house.
