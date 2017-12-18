Switzerland 2018 VAT overhaul

Switzerland cuts its standard VAT rate from 8% to 7.7%

E-books moves to reduced 2.5% VAT rate

Extension of VAT registration threshold calculation to bring in 30,000 non-resident businesses into tax net

Switzerland cuts its VAT rate from 8% to 7.7% on the 1 January 2018

The 8% VAT rate was set as a temporary measure between 2011 and 2017 to fund railway infrastructure investment. The current reduced VAT rate, applied to hotel accommodation, would also drop from 3.8% to 3.7%. There would be no change to the super reduced rate of 2.5%.

Electronic books reduced from 8% to 2.5%

From 1 January, e-books will be reclassified from the standard rate to the super reduced VAT rate of 2.5%. This is the same rate as printed books.

Changes to Swiss VAT registrations threshold calculation