Switzerland delays VAT on foreign digital services to 2017
- Aug 14, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Switzerland has postponed plans to make the provision of digital services to consumers by foreign providers liable to 8% Swiss VAT.
The original plan was to follow the European Union digital services VAT changes, making non-resident providers of online games, streaming video or music, apps, subscription sites, software and similar e-services register for Swiss VAT. The plan was to initiate the obligation from 1 January 2016.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara