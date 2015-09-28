Switzerland electronic VAT filing
- Sep 28, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Switzerland’s Federal Tax Authority has launched this month an online VAT filing portal for VAT registered domestic and non-resident VAT businesses. The new online facility is known as ESTV SuisseTax.
To file online, tax payers of their tax agents / fiscal representatives need to be registered first. Registration may be in French, German, Italian or English. Swiss VAT returns are on a quarterly basis.
The option to file paper returns remains.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara