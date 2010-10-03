Switzerland increases VAT rate to 8% from 2011 until 2018

Following a recent referendum, Switzerland has announced a temporary rise in its VAT rates. The increase will help alleviate the costs the social security system which is undergoing reform.

The Swiss VAT rates will change as follows from 1 January 2011:

Standard VAT rate: 7.6% to 8.0%

Reduced VAT rate: 3.6% to 3.8% (hotels)

Super Reduced VAT rate: 2.4% to 2.5% (foodstuffs)

The increase will be withdrawn on the 1st January 2018.