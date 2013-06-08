Switzerland to raise VAT from 8% to 8.1% in 2018

Both houses of the Swiss Parliament voted to raised the Swiss VAT rate from 8% to 8.1%. It is intended as a temporary increase, to come into affect from 2018 to 2030.

The Swiss VAT rise is required to help meet the costs of a large improvement in the rail system, which is heavily used by commuters. Plans to introduced an increase in rail fares was ruled out.

The Swiss VAT rate rose from 7.6% to 8% in 2011. This too was intended as a temporary VAT rise following a national referendum. There was also an attempt earlier in 2013 to reduce the number of Swiss VAT rates from 3 to 2 - but this was rejected.