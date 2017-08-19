VATLive > Blog > VAT > Switzerland votes on VAT rise - Avalara

Switzerland votes on VAT rise

  • Aug 19, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Switzerland is to vote on September 24 whether to raise its VAT rate from 8% to 8.6%.

A gfs.com poll this week has put the in-favour vote at 53% of the electorate.  The rise is designed to help fund pension fund reforms. The VAT increase would fund a compensation payment to retiring workers who will lose out on the reforms.

