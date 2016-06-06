Taiwan 5.5% VAT proposal
- Jun 6, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The new Taiwanese government has indicated that it is considering a VAT rate rise from 5% to 5.5%.
The increase, with other tax rises, is aimed at funding the rising costs of an ageing population. This mirrors Japan’s recent Consumption Tax rise policy to cope with spiraling social security costs.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara