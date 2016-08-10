VATLive > Blog > VAT > Taiwan foreign e-services VAT 2017 - Avalara

Taiwan foreign e-services VAT 2017

  • Aug 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Taiwan is to become the latest country to impose VAT on foreign providers of electronic services to its consumers. The implementation date is likely to be January 2017.

The move follows the European Union, and local neighbors including Japan and South Korea.

Non-resident sellers of streaming or downloadable video, music, gaming, e-books, taxi booking, gambling, software etc. currently are exempted from charging 5% Taiwanese VAT. This loophole has meant companies such as Skype, Uber, booking.comAmazon Kindle, Apple iTunes and Google Play have a competitive advantage over local providers.

It is likely that such foreign providers will have to VAT register with the tax authorities, and appoint a fiscal representative from 2017.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara