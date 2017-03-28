Taiwan VAT B2C e-services May 2017
- Mar 28, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Taiwan has confirmed that it will begin to levy 5% VAT on electronic services provided to consumers by foreign providers. This brings the country into line with similar measures by Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea and the EU.
Key features of the new requirements for charges made by non-resident providers of e-books, streaming media, games, software, news sites include:
Non-resident providers must register with the tax authorities directly or via a local tax agent
- The VAT registration threshold will be NTD480,000
- Providers will not be required to produce invoices until 2019
- Returns will be bi-monthly
