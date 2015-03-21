VATLive > Blog > VAT > Thailand delays VAT rise again to 2016 - Avalara

Thailand delays VAT rise again to 2016

  • Mar 21, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Thailand delays VAT rise again to 2016

Thailand has confirmed that it will again postpone its long-awaited Value Added Tax increase from 7%.

There had been plans to raise Thai VAT to 8% in September this year. However, there has no been the hoped for growth in the economy or return in consumer sentiment. Thai VAT had been 10% for many years, but was cut during the global financial downturn – although the cut must be renewed every October 1.

Thailand is also under pressure to track its competitive neighbor, Singapore, which has a GST rate of 7%.

Click for free VAT & GST news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara