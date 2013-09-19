Thailand downturn threatens tax audits and VAT rise

As Thailand enters recession, the falling tax receipts mean that the VAT office is looking to increasing the numbers of VAT inspections and potentially raising the VAT rate.

There has been a sharp fall in the receipts from import VAT, which is the biggest source of the consumption tax take. This is likely to lead to the revenue authorities increasing the number of Thai VAT audits and inspections in the hope of identifying areas of non-compliance and therefore the opportunity to charge penalties and interest.