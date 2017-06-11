VATLive > Blog > VAT > Thailand e-commerce 5% VAT withholding - Avalara

Thailand e-commerce 5% VAT withholding

  • Jun 11, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Thailand e-commerce 5% VAT withholding

The Thai government is reviewing a VAT bill to levy a 5% VAT withholding levy on all e-commerce goods and services transactions.

The VAT would be charged and collected by banks and credit card companies.  And replicates similar split payment arrangements in many South American countries. It would be levied on any purchases of goods from online marketing places (e.g. Amazon or eBay), payments to car sharing services (e.g Uber) or social media advertising (e.g. Facebook and Instagram).  The charge would be applicable to resident and non-resident providers.

Click for free Thai VAT info

Thailand VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/thailand,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/thailand
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara