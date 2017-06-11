Thailand e-commerce 5% VAT withholding

The Thai government is reviewing a VAT bill to levy a 5% VAT withholding levy on all e-commerce goods and services transactions.

The VAT would be charged and collected by banks and credit card companies. And replicates similar split payment arrangements in many South American countries. It would be levied on any purchases of goods from online marketing places (e.g. Amazon or eBay), payments to car sharing services (e.g Uber) or social media advertising (e.g. Facebook and Instagram). The charge would be applicable to resident and non-resident providers.