Thailand extends 7% VAT rate
- Aug 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Thailand has agreed to extend the current discounted standard Value Added Tax rate of 7%. It will remain in place until at least 30 September 2021. You read about local compliance in our Thai VAT guide.
The postponement is to recognise the challlenges of COVID-19 on businesses and consumers. See Avalara's live global coronavirus VAT measures. The plan to raise the rate to 10% has been rolled over for almost ten years.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara