Thailand foreign e-services 5% VAT

Thailand has proposed introducing 5% VAT on all non-resident e-services providers selling to local consumers. This would include eliminating the existing annual threshold of baht1,500.

In a public consultation, closing this week, the Thai tax authorities are requesting feedback on indirect taxation on foreign sellers of e-books, streaming media, online journals, SaaS services and apps. This includes online marketplaces acting as the selling party on behalf of the provider.

Thailand is also looking to levy Corporate Income Tax where providers operate a local site and receive payments in baht.