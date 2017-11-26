VATLive > Blog > VAT > Thailand VAT on foreign e-commerce - Avalara

Thailand VAT on foreign e-commerce

  • Nov 26, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Thailands Revenue Department has proposed extending the VAT on online non-resident sellers of goods to consumers.  Currently, there is an VAT exemption of 1,500 baht on any imports.

The new liability would come into force from 1 January 2018.

The measure is designed to equalise the tax treatment with Thailand-based e-retailers, and to prevent the domination of the market by one or two single players. Much of Thailand’s e-commerce market is provided by sellers from China.

Malaysia also recently proposed leaving GST on foreign online markets for sales of goods and digital services.

