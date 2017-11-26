Thailand VAT on foreign e-commerce

Thailands Revenue Department has proposed extending the VAT on online non-resident sellers of goods to consumers. Currently, there is an VAT exemption of 1,500 baht on any imports.

The new liability would come into force from 1 January 2018.

The measure is designed to equalise the tax treatment with Thailand-based e-retailers, and to prevent the domination of the market by one or two single players. Much of Thailand’s e-commerce market is provided by sellers from China.

Malaysia also recently proposed leaving GST on foreign online markets for sales of goods and digital services.