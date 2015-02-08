Togo VAT registration threshold

The new Finance Act has been passed in Togo, and includes the following amendments to the VAT compliance regime:

VAT invoices must now include a sequentially unique number

A pre-prepared invoice format must be used which is available from the tax office.

The VAT registration threshold has been raised to FCFA 50 million per annum

An option will be available for voluntary registration for VAT

The standard VAT rate in Togo is 18%, which is towards the higher end of the average VAT rate in Africa. Foreign companies may provide goods or services in Togo via a fiscal representative. Otherwise the customer is required to report the sales VAT.