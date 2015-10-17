Trinidad & Tobago VAT rate cut to 12.5%
Oct 17, 2015
Trinidad and Tobago is to cut its standard VAT rate to 12.5%. In compensate for the loss of revenues and ensure a balanced budget by 2018, the Caribbean Island will introduce other VAT reforms.
VAT changes
- The reclassification of many items from the exempt and nil rated classification
- An increase in the VAT registration threshold from TT$ 360,000 to TT$500,000
- Cutting the standard VAT rate from 15% to 12.5%
