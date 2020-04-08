Tunisia 3% e-services tax on foreign providers
Apr 8, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Tunisia has proposed a 3% levy on non-resident providers of electronic services to consumers.
The current Tunisia VAT rate is 19%. However, due to currency controls, it is not possible to impose Value Added Tax on non-resident providers. This new 3% levy is an alternative. Providers subject to the levy will have to report income and taxes due on a quarterly basis.
Many countries globally have imposed VAT collection responsibilities on foreign electronic or digital service companies or marketplaces acting as intermediaries. Check Avalara's global VAT on e-services guide.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara