Turkey imposes new e-invoice obligations
- Jul 16, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Turkish VAT authorities are creating a compulsory e-invoice system for all companies and individuals from 1st September 2013.
Any company issuing or accepting e-invoices in Turkey, which were introduced in 2010, must register with the new Revenue Administration portal, and process invoices through it.
In Europe, the 2nd VAT Invoice Directive was implemented across all 28 member states at the start of 2013.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara