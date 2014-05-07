Turkey improves VAT compliance procedures
- May 7, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Turkey has announced a number of measures to improve the Turkish VAT compliance regime. These include:
- Large taxable persons will now receive their VAT refunds on an accelerated basis
- The Turkish VAT Act will now be consolidated to bring over 100 recent changes into a single act
- An online portal for companies to track the progress of their VAT refunds. Only resident tax payers may apply of VAT refunds
- There will be an improvement of customer service assessments with the tax office.
