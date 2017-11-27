UAE reissues 2018 VAT regulations
- Nov 27, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The United Arab Emirates has approved, and reissued the Executive Regulations for the introduction of 5% VAT on 1 January 2018. Draft regulations were published, and then retracted, earlier this month. The regulations provide details on:
- VAT rates
- Place of supply rules
- Exemptions from VAT
- VAT groups
- treatment of exports and imports
- VAT registration and deregistration,
- VAT compliance,
- VAT returns filings; and related practical issues.
UAE is introducing VAT alongside Saudi Arabia as the first two of the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara