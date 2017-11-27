VATLive > Blog > VAT > UAE reissues 2018 VAT regulations - Avalara

UAE reissues 2018 VAT regulations

  • Nov 27, 2017 | Richard Asquith
UAE reissues 2018 VAT regulations

The United Arab Emirates has approved, and reissued the Executive Regulations for the introduction of 5% VAT on 1 January 2018. Draft regulations were published, and then retracted, earlier this month. The regulations provide details on:

  • VAT rates
  • Place of supply rules
  • Exemptions from VAT
  • VAT groups
  • treatment of exports and imports
  • VAT registration and deregistration,
  • VAT compliance,
  • VAT returns filings; and related practical issues.

UAE is introducing VAT alongside Saudi Arabia as the first two of the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
UAE VAT invoice update
September 12, 2018

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Tax Authority has published VAT invoice guidance. This covers: VAT invoices must be provided to customers for all taxable supplies;...
Read more
UAE conference and event VAT refunds
May 17, 2018

The United Arab Emirates cabinet has approved a change in the law to provide refunds of VAT charged to non-residents businesses by local event organizers....
Read more
UAE pre-VAT contracts
March 13, 2018

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Tax Authority has issued guidance on 3 March on the VAT liabilities for parties in contracts spanning the 1 January...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara