UAE reissues 2018 VAT regulations

The United Arab Emirates has approved, and reissued the Executive Regulations for the introduction of 5% VAT on 1 January 2018. Draft regulations were published, and then retracted, earlier this month. The regulations provide details on:

VAT rates

Place of supply rules

Exemptions from VAT

VAT groups

treatment of exports and imports

VAT registration and deregistration,

VAT compliance,

VAT returns filings; and related practical issues.

UAE is introducing VAT alongside Saudi Arabia as the first two of the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council