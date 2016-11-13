UAE VAT 2018

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has proposed implementing Value Added Tax from 1 January 2018.

A new tax office, the Federal Tax Authority, has been established by Federal Law 13 of 24 October 2016. This body will be responsible for the role out of VAT, and local laws on other taxes, too. It will manage the VAT registration and returns processes.

Aside from launching the new consumption tax, the new Authority will co-ordinate VAT harmonization amongst the other Gulf states in the GCC single market.