UAE VAT invoice update
- Sep 11, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Tax Authority has published VAT invoice guidance. This covers:
- VAT invoices must be provided to customers for all taxable supplies;
- Full invoice must detail for each line item the VAT and net values per supply;
- Simplified invoices need not split out the net VAT amount where multiple supplies are made;
- Foreign currency invoices must detail the VAT due in AED, including the exchange rate applied; and
- Where rounding of amounts is performed, this should be at Fils to two decimal places.
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara