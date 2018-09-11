VATLive > Blog > VAT > UAE VAT invoice update - Avalara

UAE VAT invoice update

  • Sep 11, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Tax Authority has published VAT invoice guidance. This covers:

  • VAT invoices must be provided to customers for all taxable supplies;
  • Full invoice must detail for each line item the VAT and net values per supply;
  • Simplified invoices need not split out the net VAT amount where multiple supplies are made;
  • Foreign currency invoices must detail the VAT due in AED, including the exchange rate applied; and
  • Where rounding of amounts is performed, this should be at Fils to two decimal places.

