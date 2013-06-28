Uganda imposes VAT on hotels and water supplies
- Jun 28, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Ugandan government has recommended introducing VAT on hotel accommodation and water supplies. The current VAT rate in Uganda is 18%.
It is anticipated that there will also be a number of basic goods, such as flour, brought into the VAT regime, although Parliament will have to debate any changes first. At this point, the changes are only proposed by the Finance Ministry.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara