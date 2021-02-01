Any UK or EU ecommerce sellers selling goods between the UK and EU have to now compete customs declarations for the first time. This follows the UK leaving the EU Customs Union on 31 December 2020 following the UK’s Brexit vote.

Failure to do so will mean your freight or postal agent will refuse to accept the goods, as customs would not accept them either. You will also have to think about how to classify your goods and what tariffs or VAT is payable – see elsewhere in this guide. Review our Brexit VAT and Customs checklist.

The UK has offered import declarations delay until 1 July 2021.

Parcel customs declarations

Small parcels generally have simplified disclosure requirements.

Packages weighing up to two kilograms with a value of up to €425 (£270 for UK) require a CN22 customs declaration.

The CN23 is used for packages weighing from two to 20 kilograms with a value of €425 (£279 for UK) or more.

How do I complete my customs declarations?

If you have been exporting or importing out of the UK and EU beforehand, then you will already be familiar with the challenges of customs paperwork – and duties and VAT. Below the new process you would have to follow. Alternatively, there are a number of outsourced specialists for you to approach for help.