UK breaking VAT MOSS rules says EU

On 19 July, the European Commission sent a warning to the UK that its administration of the VAT Mini-One-Stop-Shop (MOSS) for B2C e-services VAT contravened EU rules.

The EC states that the UK was failing to gather UK taxpayers’ bank account information for speedy credits of VAT repayments where changes or refunds were due. The UK now has two months to comply with the rules or face a referral to the European Court of Justice.

The EC had previously issued a formal notice on the subject to the UK on 25thJanuary 2018

MOSS was established across the EU in 2015 to enable providers of B2C electronic services to make just one return and payment on VAT charged to consumers across the 28 member states.