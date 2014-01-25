UK consultation on simplifying and modernising Intrastat

The consultation has been launched off the back of an EU initiative from Eurostat to reduce the compliance requirements for Intrastat. Intrastat is the reporting schedule EU VAT registered companies must complete to detail the movement of goods across any of the 28 EU member states’ borders. They enable the customs and other government authorities to track trade within the EU. There are EU Intrastat reporting thresholds for each country.

The UK has already raised its Intrastat reporting threshold in 2014 to help take a lot of companies out of the filing regime.