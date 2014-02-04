UK delays reform to Travel Agent TOMS VAT scheme

The UK is to delay changes to its Travel Operators Margin Scheme (TOMS) despite a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that is was in breach of the EU VAT Directive .

The ECJ ruled last September that the UK and a number of other EU countries (Spain, Italy, Greece, Poland, France, Portugal and Finland) were not applying the TOM scheme as intended. Specifically, it found that the TOMS scheme should include wholesale tour operators – not just direct sales to consumers. The implication of this is the wholesale providers (including tour operators, conference organisers) will lose their zero UK VAT rating. These players will lose their right to not pay VAT on flight costs booked for the tour operator, and moving the calculation methodology to a transaction-by-transaction basis from the simpler annual assessment. These changes could cost the industry up to 3% of operators’ cost base.